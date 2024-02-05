Proven folk remedy against virus threats

BLOG

Daily video

SOURCE.

Ginger root, which is what we value in the plant, is traditionally used to treat colds. The benefits are mainly due to its expectorant, warming effect, as well as the mild antimicrobial effect of its components. Note that it is not about boosting immunity.

Ginger stimulates the digestive system - it improves food digestion, prevents the accumulation of gases, has an antispasmodic and mild choleretic effect. Ginger root reduces nausea, no matter what it is caused by - seasickness, pregnancy or poisoning.

Thanks to the analgesic, anti-inflammatory and decongestant properties of its components, ginger alleviates the condition of patients with migraines and rheumatic arthritis.

Ginger can also reduce hunger. It is thanks to this property, and not due to the mythical "fat burning" that it can help people who want to normalize their weight. In this case, I recommend drinking ginger tea several times a day between meals.

What is ginger good for?

Ginger owes its positive properties to essential oils, up to 3% of them in the rhizome. Ginger contains vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. But due to the large number of substances that irritate the mucous membranes, it is impossible to eat a lot of fresh ginger root, and it is harmful. Therefore, it cannot be considered a source of vitamins and minerals.

One of the ways to eat more ginger is to use it as a regular pickled vegetable. This is a traditional Japanese product. All the beneficial properties are preserved, and pickling softens its burning taste. But it does contain vinegar. Therefore, pickled ginger is not a food, but can be an addition to a dish. Use it a little, in small pieces.

How to use ginger?

Sometimes you can just chew a piece of fresh root. This helps with colds, oral problems, or to prevent nausea.

Ginger drink is used for medicinal purposes. The root is easy to brew - either by itself or with tea, green or black. Mint, lemon, currant leaf, and red hot pepper are often added to the drink. Ginger tea is a popular drink in cold weather when you need to warm up quickly. In cooking, the root is used as a seasoning for cooking.

When you read about the medicinal properties of ginger, it seems like a panacea, you want to run to the store and eat it for your own pleasure. But it won't work! You can't eat a lot of fresh root, and its excessive consumption can cause allergies, stomach cramps, and other unpleasant symptoms that ginger is designed to combat. This also applies to drinks. Do not overuse, use no more than 2-3 cups per day.

Ginger root is a proven folk remedy. You should know about its benefits.