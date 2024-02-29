If you love pistachios but hate dealing with their tough shells, you don't need a hammer anymore. There are some easy ways to open pistachios even if they don't have a crack.

According to Taste of Home, if there are small cracks in the pistachios, you can use the shell from another pistachio. Push the thin end of the shell into the crack and turn it sharply.

Instead of a shell, you can use a coin, a small computer screwdriver, a pocket knife blade, or the tip of a pair of scissors.

For tightly closed pistachios, without cracks in the shell, you can use another method. Place the pistachios on a cutting board. Cover them with a kitchen towel and tap them with a heavy object: it can be a meat tenderizer, a rolling pin, or a small cast iron skillet. But do not overdo it so as not to crush the nuts.

Thanks to these methods, you can open any pistachio without effort.

