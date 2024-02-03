Simple ways to scent your home if you are allergic to chemicals

Over time, even a perfectly spruced up home can develop an unpleasant odor. This can be due to humidity, or if there are smokers in the house, or because of pets.

If you are allergic to the chemicals in aroma diffusers, you can use a more economical and natural way by using improvised ingredients. One such way is to scent your home with orange and clove, writes SantePlusMag.

How to scent your home with citrus

This method is called "amber apple". For this, you will need a thick-skinned orange and a handful of cloves.

Rinse the orange and dry it. Take the dried clove buds and place them in the rind of the orange. This kind of flavoring can last for a week to two weeks. You can place it in any room of your home to enjoy the pleasant spicy aroma.

You can use essential oils to scent your home . Take a sprayer with water and add a few drops of your favorite essential oil inside. Spray the solution in the rooms of your home.

Baking soda. This natural deodorizer will fight odors and clean the indoor air. To do this, mix a cup of baking soda with 10 drops of an essential oil of your choice. For more scents, add a teaspoon of dried aromatic herbs such as peppermint or lavender to this mixture. Stir the ingredients and place a small amount of the mixture in cups, and arrange them around the rooms you want to scent. You can also place them in your closet or closet to remove musty odor from your clothes.

Thus, you can bring freshness into your home using only handy ingredients.

