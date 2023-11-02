Simple zucchini spaghetti recipe: this dish will surprise you

Of all varieties of zucchini for cooks, zucchini spaghetti is of great interest. This original vegetable is suitable for baking and creating delicious pasta.

Daily video

Inside such zucchini contains "pasta pulp", which can be eaten raw - added to salads, or baked, or cooked as ordinary spaghetti.

If the fruit is dropped for 30 minutes in boiling water, then split in half and remove the seeds, you can get vegetable "noodles".

Read also: Add this ingredient to braised cabbage and you will fall in love with this dish

The fact is that under the pressure of high temperatures, the inner part of the fruit disintegrates into fibers resembling pasta. You can serve such pulp with sweet or plain sourdough.

The recipe for a dish of zucchini spaghetti was shared by the publication TheManual.

It is noted that "including foods high in antioxidants, such as spaghetti, in your diet may even help reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease. The fiber content found in spaghetti is also great for normalizing the gastrointestinal tract "Each 1 cup of zucchini spaghetti will help you get about 8% of your daily fiber requirement. Fiber is not only important for good gastrointestinal health, but it also helps you stay satiated longer."

Experts suggest washing the spaghetti zucchini, cutting it lengthwise and pulling out the seeds with the fiber. Then you need to lay each half face down on a standard baking tray. You can sprinkle vegetable oil on top.

Bake zucchini halves in the oven for about 25 minutes at 200 degrees.

When you take out the baked zucchini, use a large spoon to scrape out the flesh. It is still warm, you can season it with your favorite spices, add butter or vegetable oil and consume. Or make your favorite spaghetti sauce and mix it with the baked spaghetti zucchini fibers.

Previously, experienced chef Jamie Oliver gave tips on how to properly cook an omelet.

Want to receive the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!