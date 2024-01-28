A doctor who specializes in anti-aging starts every day with a simple 10-minute morning routine that combines several strategies for a longer and healthier life.

Dr. Kien Vuu told Business Insider that his 10-minute morning routine can help people live longer and be healthier. His routine contains five categories or "pillars": physical, mental, emotional and social health and purpose.

"Every moment of our lives we have the opportunity to choose how we look," he said.

The doctor's day begins with a large glass of lemon water and sunshine. Kien Vuu drinks a glass of water with lemon and electrolytes, or mineral salt, on an empty stomach. This helps to restore hydration and adds a boost of nutrients.

He also makes an effort to get direct sunlight in the morning, which can help support the body's natural sleep-wake cycles to maintain a constant energy level.

The next step in Vuu's routine is 10 minutes of gymnastics, which includes stretching and strengthening exercises. He also practices stress-relieving breathing exercises such as diaphragmatic breathing and 4-7-8 breathing.

"Breathing is a great way to reduce stress and anxiety, as well as improve overall health," the expert said.

The final step in Vuu's routine is a short meditation that helps him focus and relieve stress. He recommends meditating for 5-10 minutes every day.

"Meditation is a great way to improve mental and emotional health, as well as improve concentration and attention," the expert added.

