Waking up will be much easier: a fruit that invigorates and helps you get out of bed in the morning has been named

Waking up in the cold season is usually more challenging for many of us. According to general practitioners, maintaining a consistent schedule can help alleviate this problem.

Daily video

This was reported by Chas Diy.

It is crucial to go to bed and wake up at the same time regularly, making efforts to ensure a healthy sleep routine. Going to bed before 23:00 is recommended to establish the production of melatonin, a vital hormone for sleep regulation. It is advised to avoid overeating before bedtime to facilitate brain recovery.

Moreover, it is better to turn off gadgets, steer clear of social media and TV before bedtime, and instead engage in light exercises, take a relaxing shower, or read an interesting book.

The room temperature is also crucial for healthy sleep—a comfortable environment is essential because cold or stuffiness can disrupt normal rest. In the cold season, experts suggest placing a sliced lemon next to the bed, as its essential oils can improve sleep quality and make waking up easier.

As a reminder, we have previously discussed how to ensure sufficient sleep.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!