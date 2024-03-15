Breakthrough therapy: scientists managed to destroy a deadly brain tumor in a few days

Scientists at Mass General Cancer Center in the United States have developed a new immunotherapy that may offer hope to patients with glioblastoma, an incurable form of brain cancer.

The therapy, based on the patient's immune system, uses CAR T cells that are modified to recognize and destroy cancer cells, sciencealert reports.

The publication notes that a revolutionary treatment method using CAR-T cells has proven effective in the fight against aggressive forms of brain cancer that were previously considered incurable.

In particular, a brain scan of a 72-year-old man diagnosed with a very aggressive form of cancer known as glioblastoma showed a significant reduction in tumor size just days after receiving the innovative treatment.

Although the results of this therapy in two other patients were somewhat less positive, the success of the treatment is an encouraging step towards finding effective methods of fighting this dangerous disease.

Glioblastoma, which arises from the supporting cells of the central nervous system, is usually fatal or leads to severe complications. Previous treatments have had limited effectiveness, but a new therapy with CAR-T cells has shown great promise.

Researchers at the Mass General Cancer Center in the United States believe that the use of CAR T-cell therapy can be successful in treating glioblastoma, where other methods have failed.

CAR T-cell therapy is based on the patient's immune system and aims to detect and destroy cancer cells. This method provides hope to those facing this serious disease, which was previously virtually incurable.

Although the study is still in clinical trials, the successful results in the treatment of glioblastoma patients indicate the potential effectiveness of this innovative method.

With additional research and expanded clinical trials, CAR-T therapy may open a new era in the treatment of the most complex forms of brain cancer, giving hope for recovery to thousands of patients around the world.

Please note: This content is for informational purposes only and does not provide medical advice. For medications, diagnoses, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

Earlier, scientists have discovered a new way to treat cancer based on the use of aminocyanine molecules that vibrate synchronously under the influence of near-infrared light.

