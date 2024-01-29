The last month of winter promises to be free of geomagnetic storms. The strength of geomagnetic storms will mostly not exceed three points. However, magnetic storms of a dangerous nature are possible in the middle of February.

According to Meteoagent, the period of geomagnetic calm will last from February 1 to February 17. But on February 18 and 19, red-level magnetic storms will hit the Earth. Their power will be 5 points out of 9 possible.

Calendar of magnetic storms for February 2024

How magnetic storms affect the human body:

Insomnia;

Headaches;

Weakness;

"Broken" condition;

Decreased ability to work;

Increased anxiety;

Changes in blood pressure.

What to do in case of magnetic storms:

Monitor your blood pressure; Follow the regimen of taking the necessary medications prescribed by your doctor; Make sure that the first aid kit has everything you need to provide emergency care; Adjust work, nutrition, and rest regimen to avoid overstraining; Relieve stress in time, have a rest; Drink soothing herbal teas; Balance your diet, do not neglect fresh vegetables and fruits; Reduce the consumption of fatty foods and alcohol; Do not forget about moderate physical activity - it is better to replace sports with slow walks in the fresh air.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medications, diagnoses, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

As a reminder, when birds and other animals migrate seasonally, they are guided by the geomagnetic field. However, coronal mass ejections on the Sun regularly trigger Earth's magnetic storms, which can temporarily disrupt the navigation process of birds on long-distance flights.

