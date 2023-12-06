A professional cleaner explains how to deep clean your mattress in five steps

There is nothing better than fresh bedding. However, it's also important to pay attention to the cleanliness of your mattress.

Mattresses can easily become home to dead skin cells, grease, and bacteria if they are not thoroughly cleaned regularly at least twice a year. A professional cleaner who runs a business, Sheri, explained how to deep clean a mattress in five steps, according to Express.co.uk.

The first step is to vacuum. Remove all bedding and vacuum thoroughly. Although the mattress may appear clean to the naked eye, vacuuming will help reduce the buildup of bacteria and dead cells.

For the second step, Sheri recommends sprinkling baking soda on the bed to help remove stains and odors. Leave it on for 20 minutes. During this time, you can clean the rest of the room.

After 20 minutes, vacuum all the baking soda off the mattress. Next, steam the mattress if you have a steamer to get rid of dust mites.

The last fifth step is to remove any stains you see on your mattress. You can use dishwashing detergent and warm water with a damp cloth to get rid of stains.

