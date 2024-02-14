Foods that have aphrodisiac properties

BLOG

Aphrodisiacs are foods and plants that are believed to create the mood for lovemaking or increase sexual desire. The word comes from the name of Aphrodite, the ancient Greek goddess of love. According to legend, aphrodisiacs were used by the Italian adventurer and lover hero Casanova. Among other things, he ate dozens of oysters before conquering another woman.

FOODS

Foods that are considered aphrodisiacs are aimed at stimulating the senses (sight, smell, taste, and touch). It has not been scientifically proven that certain foods stimulate sexual desire and the functional state of the human genitals. But the food and the atmosphere of the meal itself can evoke thoughts of sex, which stimulates desire in the body.

Here are some foods that are considered to have aphrodisiac properties:

Nuts. Almonds, walnuts, and hazelnuts promote blood circulation. This improves heart health and blood pressure, which helps to create and maintain an erection. Eating 50-70 grams of pistachios daily can also be beneficial.

Avocado. One of the few fruits containing healthy unsaturated fats. It helps to maintain the balance of hormones. Avocados also contain folic acid, which is necessary for the production of histamine, a compound that is released during orgasm.

Pomegranate. Pomegranate juice can improve your sex life. One study found that drinking a glass of juice daily for 2 weeks increased testosterone levels in men and women. This hormone is needed by both sexes to increase sexual desire.

Chocolate. The Aztecs considered it a powerful aphrodisiac. Chocolate contains the compound phenylethylamine, the so-called "love chemical". But the power of chocolate as an aphrodisiac is still more myth than reality.

Berries. Blueberries, blackberries, strawberries, and raspberries are good for overall health. They can also help men maintain an erection. Researchers have found that foods rich in flavonoids (the nutrients that give fruits and vegetables their color) are associated with a lower risk of erectile dysfunction (the inability to get or keep an erection). Blackberries also contain zinc, which plays a role in regulating testosterone production.

Alcoholic beverages. One or two drinks can reduce inhibitions and put you in a romantic mood. One study found that women who drank one or two glasses of red wine a day reported increased sexual desire and satisfaction than those who did not.

On the other hand, excessive amounts of alcohol can cause sexual problems, such as erections or orgasms. Scientists advise drinking less is better, i.e. no more than one drink a day for a woman (0.33 beer, 150 ml of wine or 30 ml of spirits) and no more than two for a man.

Certain qualities of food are also believed to evoke sensuality. Foods and dishes that are smooth, juicy, creamy, exotic, and moderately spicy are usually considered sexy. You can also pay attention to this when choosing a menu for a romantic meeting.

PLANTS

Some herbs are believed to increase sexual desire, stamina, or treat erectile dysfunction. They can be brewed as tea or taken as part of dietary supplements. Plants can interfere with certain medications, so consult your doctor before taking them.

Here are a few plants that you should pay attention to:

Gingko biloba. It comes from the fan-shaped leaves of trees growing throughout Asia. Ginkgo can increase blood flow to the genitals and improve sexual function in men and women. One study with women showed an improvement in sexual arousal when ginkgo was combined with other therapies.

Ginseng. Some studies show that ginseng can increase sexual arousal in postmenopausal women and help men get and keep an erection. Red ginseng is particularly popular as an aphrodisiac. According to a review of several studies on red ginseng that it may help with erectile dysfunction, but further experiments are needed to provide more conclusive evidence. Another study found that ginseng was only slightly more effective than placebo (a dummy drug) at maintaining an erection. Pregnant women or people with certain types of cancer should not take this plant.

Maca. This root vegetable grows in the Andes Mountains in South America and is usually sold crushed into powder. In a 12-week study, men reported increased desire after taking 3000 milligrams of maca.

Tribulus. It is used as an aphrodisiac in traditional Chinese and Indian medicine. One study found that tribulus helped improve sexual function in men with mild to moderate erectile dysfunction. But previous studies have not found any improvements. And some women have reported stronger orgasms and overall more satisfaction with sex after consuming tribulus.

DO APHRODISIACS WORK?

Research findings show that when it comes to aphrodisiacs, their effectiveness is mostly in our heads - they work if we think they will. This is probably due to the placebo effect.

A placebo is an inactive substance, such as a glucose tablet, that is given to a person under the guise of a medicine. This is often used by scientists to test whether a new drug really works. One group of patients receives the new drug and another group receives a sugar pill, and neither group knows what they have received (ideally, neither should the healthcare professionals conducting the study). Sometimes people feel better after taking the glucose pill. Improvement in a person's physical or mental health after taking a placebo is called the placebo effect.

So, if you think eating raw oysters will increase your sex drive and stamina, expecting this powerful effect will help make it happen.

ATTENTION, DANGEROUS SUBSTANCES

Some substances that are advertised as aphrodisiacs are actually very dangerous and are actually poison. These include:

Spaniard fly. Several studies have shown that it can be deadly. The Spaniard fly comes from a beetle in the boil family and contains a poison called cantharidin. It can cause kidney damage, genital and gastrointestinal bleeding, and burning sensation in the mouth.

"Crazy honey. This exotic type of honey comes from the nectar of the rhododendron bush, which contains a poison called grayanotoxin. It causes heart problems, confusion, and other serious symptoms.

Yohimbe. Made from the bark of a tree that grows in some parts of Africa. It has been used as an aphrodisiac for centuries. It is believed to help men with erections. Consumption of yohimbe may possibly increase the risk of heart attacks and seizures.

TREATMENT OF SEXUAL DYSFUNCTION

Aphrodisiacs are not able to solve sexual problems such as erectile dysfunction, vaginal dryness due to menopause or other causes, and lack of interest in sex. In such cases, it is necessary to consult a doctor who can offer effective personalized therapy.