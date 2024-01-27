Foods that should not be consumed after 40: experts surprised with a list

After the age of 40, physical activity decreases, making it easier to gain extra pounds. This happens because after 40 years, the body's functioning partially changes, many processes slow down, and therefore the body's need for calories decreases by as much as 20-25%.

As a result, some foods that are familiar to humans are less easily absorbed. Therefore, you need to reconsider your diet, writes Punchng.

Experts note that people over 40 should take their diet seriously and be careful about what they eat. Nutritionists have identified 10 foods that should be avoided or limited to preserve health and longevity.

The foods to avoid include:

Refined carbohydrates such as white bread, pasta, pancakes, and donuts. They raise blood sugar levels and can lead to heart disease, diabetes, and obesity.

Processed meats such as sausages, ham, and hot dogs. It contains unhealthy fat that can contribute to wrinkles, inflammation, and cancer.

Fast food, contains large amounts of sugar, fat, sodium, and other harmful ingredients.

Fruit juices contain a lot of sugar and fructose. They can lead to high blood sugar levels and an increased risk of diabetes.

Alcohol can contribute to wrinkles, liver damage, and other health problems.

Fatty foods can lead to high cholesterol levels and a higher risk of heart disease.

Sugar can contribute to inflammation and skin aging.

Energy drinks contain a lot of caffeine, sodium, and other harmful ingredients.

Pastries that contain a lot of sugar and fat.

Nutritionists also recommend that people over the age of 40 limit the consumption of eggs and milk with a high content of saturated fat.

Instead of these foods, nutritionists recommend eating natural and unprocessed foods, fruits and vegetables, and foods high in protein.