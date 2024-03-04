Household kettles used daily need regular descaling. These white deposits spoil the taste of the water and reduce the efficiency of the heating element, causing it to use more energy. As a result, the electricity bill increases. Express writes about this.

Daily video

It is recommended to carry out the descaling procedure about once a month, depending on the intensity of the use of the kettle. It is important not to leave water in the vessel after brewing tea, as this further contributes to the formation of limescale.

So, regular descaling of your household kettle will improve the taste of your drinks, extend the life of the appliance, and avoid unnecessary energy costs. The recommended frequency is once a month or more often if you use the kettle daily.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!