Attract poverty: Where in the house it is forbidden to keep money

Keeping money is not only about the practical placement of savings, but also about the energy surrounding it. Esotericists claim that certain places in the home can have a negative impact on financial wellbeing.

Daily video

Remember that the energy of your home and your thoughts have a significant impact on financial well-being. Proper storage of money will help you preserve and increase your savings, writes RadioTrek.

Read also: What you should not do on Sunday and why

Here's where it is not recommended to keep your money:

Glass jars:

Money in jars crumples, loses its shape and accumulates negative energy.

The confined space of the jar prevents them from "breathing" and blocks the flow of new funds.

Using such bills for spending can lead to financial difficulties.

At the door:

Keeping money at the exit of the house symbolizes its leakage from your life.

The energy of doors carries a dynamic of movement, which negatively affects the stability of savings.

Money at the door can attract unexpected expenses and losses.

Under the mattress:

A resting place is not favorable for storing money.

The energy of sleep and relaxation slows down the flow of money.

Storing money under the mattress can lead to stagnation on financial matters.

Other places to avoid:

Bathroom: water symbolizes leakage, so storing money in the bathroom can lead to losses.

Toilet: a place with negative energy, negatively affecting any material possessions.

Dirty and cluttered places: the energy of chaos blocks the flow of new resources.

Recommendations for storing money:

Choose a comfortable and safe place in the house.

Keep money in a special wallet or jewelry box.

Keep the storage area neat and clean.

Transfer your savings on a regular basis.

Visualize wealth multiplication and success.

Previously, we wrote about what omens and prejudices are associated with the arrival of guests, and why people wish for health when other people sneeze.

Want to receive the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!