Can attract trouble: what things should not be left on the doorstep

The threshold of a house is a special space that has an important meaning in Ukrainian culture. It is associated with many signs and superstitions that are passed down from generation to generation.

Our ancestors believed that some things should not be left on the doorstep because it could bring trouble. This is what Chas Diyi writes about.

Here is a list of things that, according to popular belief, should not be left on the doorstep:

Shoes. Shoes left on the doorstep can attract negative energies into the house. Therefore, it is better to keep them inside the house to avoid failures and troubles.

Mirrors. Mirrors are considered objects that can reflect energy. Leaving a mirror on the threshold can lead to a doubling of negative forces and problems. And if it reflects the exit, the mirror can "drive away" positive energy.

Flowers. Flowers on the doorstep are often associated with sadness and farewell. Therefore, it is better not to leave flowers on the doorstep to avoid attracting negative events.

Old things. Leaving old, unnecessary things on the threshold is considered not only unaesthetic but also slows down the energy flow in the house. Therefore, it is better to get rid of unnecessary things to attract fresh energy and new opportunities.

Sharp objects. Knives, scissors, or other sharp objects on the doorstep can symbolize conflicts and harsh words in the house. Therefore, it is better to keep such items in a safe place to avoid tension in the family.

Dirty shoes. Dirty shoes left on the doorstep can symbolize a lack of finances and attract negative events. Therefore, it is better to clean your shoes from dirt before entering the house.

