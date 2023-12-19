Bad luck and poverty: What decorations should not be hung on the Christmas tree

According to popular beliefs, there are a number of decorations that should not be used to decorate the Christmas tree. Esotericists believe that such decorations can negatively affect the energy in the house and attract bad luck.

Of course, everyone decides for themselves whether to believe in such beliefs or not. But if you want your New Year to be happy and carefree, it is better to follow these recommendations.

Here is a list of decorations that are better not to hang on the Christmas tree:

Plastic ornaments. Esotericists believe that plastic objects on the Christmas tree attract poverty and bad luck to the house. They recommend using natural materials such as wood, glass, and fabric.

Too bright decorations . Too bright colors, such as red or orange, can cause aggression and conflict. It is better to choose more calm and harmonious shades.

Jewelry in the shape of a cross or other religious symbols . Esotericists believe that such jewelry can disturb harmony in the house. It is better to use jewelry of neutral shapes and colors.

