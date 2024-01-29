When choosing a gift for loved ones, you want not only to please the person but also to give them something useful and symbolic. Houseplants will be a great choice, because they not only decorate the interior but also carry a certain energy with them.

When choosing a houseplant, consider the tastes and preferences of the person you are giving it to. Some plants have certain care requirements, so make sure that your gift does not become a burden for the person. Don't give cacti to people you don't like. This thorny plant can carry negative energy, pixelinform writes.

Give houseplants with love, and they will bring your loved ones good luck, happiness, and harmony!

Here are some plants to give as gifts to attract good luck and harmony:

Ficus: This plant is considered a powerful symbol of protection and well-being. According to beliefs, the ficus brings comfort to the home and protects it from negativity.

Sansevieria: It is known for its ability to ward off negative energy. Sansevieria is a great gift for those who value cleanliness and order in the home.

Lavender: This fragrant flower brings harmony and tranquility. Lavender will help create an atmosphere of peace and comfort. It is recommended to give it if there are minor conflicts in the family.

Cactus: This unpretentious plant symbolizes protection from negativity. The cactus serves as a barrier against evil thoughts and energy.

Orchid: An exquisite orchid is a symbol of love and beauty. It brings positive changes and harmony to family life.

Fern: This green beauty gives comfort and prosperity. The fern creates an atmosphere of positivity and friendliness.

