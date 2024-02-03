A two-day magnetic storm is coming: when is the danger period

On Saturday, February 3, the Earth's geomagnetic field promises to be calm, but tomorrow, Sunday, a magnetic storm with a magnitude of 4 will begin.

Daily video

According to Meteoagent, the next magnetic storm will be more powerful. A K-index 5 storm (high solar storm activity) is predicted, with a magnitude of 5.

Magnetic storms have a negative impact on human health, especially on those who are weather-dependent. During periods of powerful geomagnetic fluctuations, the world's population may experience headaches, dizziness, heart palpitations, weakness, and fatigue. Chronic diseases may be exacerbated.

What not to do during magnetic storms

Experts advise maintaining a healthy lifestyle during magnetic storms. Do not eat junk food, drink coffee or alcoholic beverages.

You should also reduce physical and mental stress. It is best to walk in the fresh air and drink more fluids during these days. Include more seasonal vegetables, fruits, herbs, nuts, and fish in your diet.

How to relieve the symptoms of meteoropathy

Unfortunately, meteoropathy cannot be completely cured, but its symptoms can be alleviated.

To do this, you can use the following recommendations:

Follow the weather forecast. If you know that the weather is going to change, you can prepare for it in advance, for example, by taking medications that help you.

If you know that the weather is going to change, you can prepare for it in advance, for example, by taking medications that help you. Maintain a healthy lifestyle. A healthy diet, adequate sleep, and regular exercise will help strengthen your body and make it more resistant to weather conditions.

Quitting bad habits . Smoking, alcohol, and fast food weaken the body and can aggravate the symptoms of meteoropathy.

. Smoking, alcohol, and fast food weaken the body and can aggravate the symptoms of meteoropathy. Treatment of the underlying disease. If you have chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease or arthritis, treating them will also help relieve the symptoms of meteoropathy.

If you are experiencing symptoms of meteoropathy, see your doctor. He or she will help you determine the cause of your symptoms and prescribe treatment to help you feel better.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!