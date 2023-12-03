Saving money on your energy bills can be easy with the right approach to washing your bedding.

With expert advice from Melt, a laundry company that specializes in laundry, you can not only kill bacteria but also reduce electricity consumption, the Express writes.

According to the expert, the ideal temperature for washing bedding, which will ensure effective bacterial destruction and reduce the need for washing, is 60°C. Hot washing at this temperature kills bacteria, germs, and fungi that can accumulate on the sheets.

The expert advises choosing a hot wash mode to get rid of bacteria and reduce the frequency of washing. This not only helps to save energy, but also maintains the durability of your bedding.

Before using this life hack, be sure to check the label on your bedding as some materials may not be able to withstand the high temperature. While washing at a lower temperature can be environmentally friendly, a hot cycle is sometimes a more effective way to eliminate bacteria and keep your laundry fresh.

