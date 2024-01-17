Stop drinking coffee if you have any of the following symptoms

The emergency medicine doctor warned that coffee can make sleep worse, increase anxiety, and speed up the heart rate. He urged people to reduce their coffee consumption if they experience these symptoms.

Dr. Sooj, who works in the NHS, said that drinking coffee can have a devastating effect on sleep quality because caffeine has a long half-life, the Express writes.

He explained, "Coffee has a long half-life, and it stays in your system for much longer than you think. This means that your morning cup of coffee will most likely still be in your system when you try to go to bed in the evening, and this will significantly impair your sleep quality."

Sooj also said that if you feel anxious or have a rapid heartbeat, you should reduce your coffee intake or even give it up completely.

British Heart Foundation nutritionist Victoria Taylor said that for heart health, moderate coffee consumption (four to five cups a day) is good for most people.

She added, "Some people are more sensitive to caffeine and may experience heart palpitations. If this is you, it's wise to avoid caffeine."

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medication, diagnosis, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

