Preventing bone fragility and cancer: why older people should regularly consume flaxseed oil

Hemp oil is a natural product that has a wide range of beneficial properties. It is especially valuable for the elderly, who often suffer from various diseases. Despite its usefulness, it has severalп contraindications.

The benefits of hemp oil for the cardiovascular system

Hemp oil contains omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which help cleanse the blood of "bad" cholesterol, strengthen and make the walls of blood vessels elastic. This helps prevent the development of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack and stroke.

The benefits of hemp oil for hematopoiesis

Hemp oil is rich in iron, zinc, and chlorophyll. These substances are necessary for the synthesis of red blood cells, which are responsible for oxygen transport in the body. Therefore, hemp oil is recommended for use by elderly people suffering from anemia.

The benefits of hemp oil for the respiratory system

Hemp oil has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. It helps to strengthen the immune system and prevent the development of respiratory tract infections such as bronchitis, asthma, pneumonia, and tuberculosis.

The benefits of hemp oil for the nervous system

Hemp oil contains B vitamins, which are essential for the normal functioning of the nervous system. It helps fight insomnia, neuroses, and panic attacks. Hemp oil is also useful for people with autism, hyperactivity, and behavioral disorders.

The benefits of hemp oil for the musculoskeletal system

Hemp oil contains linoleic acid, which improves calcium absorption and strengthens bones. It helps prevent the development of osteoporosis and other diseases of the musculoskeletal system.

The benefits of hemp oil for metabolism

Hemp oil contains monounsaturated fats that help break down fats and improve metabolism. This helps prevent obesity and other problems associated with metabolic disorders.

Contraindications

Hemp oil has several contraindications. It is not recommended for people with individual intolerance, nervous system disorders, and mental illness. Also, hemp oil should not be fried, as fatty acids become carcinogenic during heat treatment. In addition, hemp oil should not be consumed simultaneously with taking blood thinners.

How to take hemp oil

It is recommended to take one tablespoon of hemp oil twice a day. It can be added to salads, cereals, yogurt, and other dishes. You can also take hemp oil separately with water.

