Before planting onions in the ground, it is necessary to soak them in a baking soda solution. This procedure has several important functions.

The soda solution acts as an antifungal and antiseptic agent. It significantly improves the quality of the planting material, increasing its resistance to diseases, preventing premature flowering and ensuring high yields. In addition, soaking in soda enriches the bulbs with minerals, which allows them to better tolerate drought and grow even in soils with low nutrient content. This was reported by TSN.

To prepare the solution, dilute baking soda at the rate of 1 tablespoon per 1 liter of water.

It is important that the solution in which the onions are immersed has a temperature of +45°C to +60°C.

Before soaking, remove husks. However, do not remove the top layer completely.

Soak for at least 30 minutes. To prevent the solution from cooling, cover the container with a lid or other material.

Baking soda can also be added directly to the holes when planting onions instead of using ash or dolomite flour to deoxidize the soil. This treatment will help create prevent the development of pathogenic microorganisms.

