Rule 12-12-12: Keep your home clean and tidy at all times

Many apartment owners, and especially parents of small children, know how difficult it is to keep a clean house, especially when the number of things is constantly growing. One interesting technique that makes the cleaning process easier and helps maintain order is called "12-12-12". This method allows you to keep your space organized without spending too much time and effort.

Daily video

Joshua Becker, an American author and blogger on minimalism, talked about this technique in his blog and book "Less is More. Minimalism as a Path to a Conscious and Happy Life," Ukr.media reports. He offered his readers a challenge: to choose 12 things to throw away, 12 to donate, and 12 more to return to their place.

Read also: Why you shouldn't wash the floor with old clothes

This challenge has gained popularity, especially among housewives in large families. The idea is to choose 12 objects from three categories each time. First, 12 things are thrown away, removing the excess; second, 12 things are intended for charity, giving to others; and third, 12 things are returned to their places.

This approach is perfect for those who want to keep things tidy without much difficulty. An important advantage is the ability to involve the whole family in the game, making the cleaning process fun and relaxed. The game format allows you to unite the family and have fun, even when it comes to cleaning.

The rule can be applied both to the whole house and to individual parts of it. This becomes especially useful when you need to tackle specific areas, such as closets, a balcony, a garage, or a mezzanine in the kitchen. The simple and effective "12-12-12" rule allows you to maintain order without excessive effort and stress.

Earlier, UaPortal told you about five kitchen appliances that consume a lot of electricity.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!