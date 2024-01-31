BLOG

There are many transitional periods in a woman's life, and one of them happens to us in our 40s and 50s. This is a time of hormonal adjustment and it is very important to support your body with the right eating habits!

⠀ 3 points to keep under control if you are 45+:

⠀

1. Weight control. Overweight women have a much harder time with premenopause.

Your body mass index should be no higher than 25.

The calculation is as follows: weight (kg) / height 𝟮 (m 2).

⠀2. Control of the HOMA index (a measure of the ratio of insulin to blood glucose). It should be below 2.5.

⠀3. Controlling the level of vitamin D in the blood.

Good habits:

⠀

3 meals a day (sometimes, according to indications, the frequency can increase to 4-5 or decrease to 2)⠀

Each meal should consist of half of vegetables

Avoid dehydration of the body

Limit the amount of tea and coffee, drink only before 15:00

⠀

Substances you need:

⠀ Phytoestrogens

Look for them in foods: sesame seeds, flax seeds, almonds, walnuts, avocados, broccoli, carrots, apples, pomegranates, strawberries, grapes, oatmeal, lentils, chickpeas, mung beans, soybeans.

Omega-3

⠀Flaxseeds, chia, Brussels sprouts, kale, broccoli, spinach, lettuce, avocado, eggs, fish and seafood.

⠀ Calcium

After 45, estrogen production decreases, which leads to calcium leaching and increased bone fragility.

Sesame seeds, chia, poppy seeds, figs, all types of cabbage: Brussels sprouts, kale, broccoli, nuts, spinach, lettuce, sardines, salmon, amaranth, white and hard cheeses, Parmesan, natural yogurt without additives.

Magnesium

Pumpkin seeds, flax seeds, chia seeds, almonds, Brazil nuts, bananas, figs, spinach and leafy greens, avocados, fatty fish, lentils, chickpeas, soybeans, black beans, quinoa, barley, buckwheat, dark chocolate 80%.

Iron

Pumpkin and sesame seeds, dried apricots, almonds, walnuts, spinach, broccoli, asparagus, kale, baked potatoes, lentils, chickpeas, peas, legumes, liver, tongue and other offal, red meats, chicken, turkey, buckwheat, quinoa, dark chocolate 80%.

