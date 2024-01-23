Delicious tomatoes are the dream of many summer residents. However, to succeed, you need to know some secrets. By following these simple rules, you can grow delicious tomatoes that will delight you with their harvest.

The basic rules for growing tomatoes are described on the prostoway website. The soil for tomatoes should be fertile and well-drained. Before planting, it needs to be dug up and fertilized.

Tomatoes are light-loving plants, so they need to be planted in a sunny place.Tomatoes need regular watering, but you can't flood them. Tomatoes need to be fed throughout the growing season.

What to plant next to tomatoes

In addition to the basic rules, it is also important to consider the proximity of tomatoes to other plants:

Basil is the best neighbor for tomatoes. It releases phytoncides that repel pests and improve the taste of tomatoes. In addition, basil can be used in cooking.

Cabbage is also a good neighbor for tomatoes. It protects them from pests and diseases.

Beets protect tomatoes from late blight.

Parsley repels pests such as aphids.

Thistle releases phytoncides that protect tomatoes from pests and diseases.

What plants should not be planted next to tomatoes

Potatoes and tomatoes are members of the same family, so they can suffer from the same diseases.

Cucumbers and tomatoes require different growing conditions. Cucumbers need higher humidity than tomatoes.

Peppers and tomatoes are also members of the same family, so they can get the same diseases.

