Is it true that ginger cats are 'dumb': scientists refute a popular statement

For many years, there has been a belief that the character of a domestic cat can be determined by the color of its coat. However, new research suggests that these beliefs may be wrong and based on human assumptions.

Researchers have found that cats, like humans, have different personality types. Instead of associating the character with coat color, they identified five main cat personality traits: neuroticism, extraversion, dominance, impulsivity, and agreeableness, Inverse reports.

For example, the level of neuroticism can be associated with anxiety and fear, while cats with low neuroticism can show stability and confidence. Impulsivity, in turn, can lead to instability and distraction.

However, it's important to keep in mind that human preferences and biases can influence research results. Even additional research confirms that bias can affect the perception of a cat's personality based on coat color.

Experts say that scientific research does not support a link between coat color and cat personality. The cat's breed has a greater influence on character than the color of the coat. The environment and upbringing conditions also play an important role. Kittens that do not interact with people at an early age may show anxiety and avoidance.

Therefore, experts remind us that we should not judge a cat's personality by the color of its coat. Myths about the influence of color on character may be interesting for social media, but they can lead to misunderstandings and prejudice against pets.

