Is it true that drinking water with food is harmful?

Very often you can hear and read that you shouldn't drink water with your meals. ⠀

The arguments are that water dilutes gastric juice, impairs the process of food digestion, and increases the volume of the stomach. The question arises whether if you take a few sips of water, it will be hopelessly poorly digested as well.

Let me give you an example of soup. When we eat it, do we wash down the vegetables with water? And when we eat a cucumber or tomato with meat, which is 80% water? If we eat a dense meal, such as a whole wheat bread sandwich with lettuce and cheese, which is difficult to chew, dry and not swallowable, it can be washed down with a small amount of liquid.

In this case, you can make each piece softer and chew it more thoroughly. This is much healthier than dense, poorly processed food.

Drinking while eating is not harmful, it is important to understand how much and with what. Watch how you feel.

Do you wash down your food with water?