Yellowed toilet seat will turn white again: three simple remedies

Over time, and even after repeated cleaning, the toilet seat can turn yellowish. This is due to the accumulation of germs, bacteria, and calcium and lime deposits.

To prevent the spread of bacteria, it is best to thoroughly clean the bowl as well as the toilet seat, writes SantePlus.

To clean a dirty and yellowed toilet seat, it is advisable to use natural ingredients available in your kitchen. Although bleach is effective in killing germs and bacteria, it remains toxic because it contains chemicals that can be harmful to health or the environment.

Here are some tips for cleaning the toilet seat with natural remedies:

Baking soda and vinegar - This method is one of the most effective for removing yellowness and deposits. You will need 1/2 cup of baking soda and 1/2 cup of white vinegar.

Spread the baking soda on the toilet seat and then pour the vinegar over it. The solution will begin to foam, which is a sign that it is working. Leave the solution on for 30 minutes and then rinse it with warm water.

Lemon - citric acid is a natural bleach that will help remove yellowing. To do this, you will need a lemon and 1/2 cup of water. Cut the lemon in half and squeeze the juice into a glass of water. Pour the solution over the toilet seat and leave it on for 30 minutes. Then rinse it with warm water.

Hydrogen peroxide is another effective bleach. You will need a bottle of this product. Mix hydrogen peroxide with water in a glass spray bottle. Spray the solution onto the toilet seat and leave it on for 30 minutes. Then simply rinse with warm water.

After you have cleaned the toilet seat using one of these methods, be sure to rinse it well with warm water to remove all detergent residue.

