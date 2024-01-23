Indoor palms are popular ornamental plants that can decorate any interior. However, they require some care, and if the conditions do not meet the needs of the plant, the leaves may begin to dry.

If you follow these recommendations, your indoor palm will be healthy and beautiful. How to save an indoor palm tree if the leaves are drying is reported by theLime publication.

Here are the main reasons why the palm tree's leaves may dry out:

Insufficient lighting. Indoor palms need bright light, but they do not tolerate direct sunlight. If the plant is in the shade, the leaves will begin to turn yellow and dry.

Waterlogging or overdrying of the soil. Indoor palms need moderate watering. If the plant is watered too often, the roots can rot and the leaves will begin to dry. If watering is insufficient, the leaves will also begin to dry and turn yellow.

Low air humidity. Indoor palms are tropical plants that are accustomed to high humidity. If the humidity in the room is low, the palm leaves may begin to dry out.

What should I do if my palm tree has drying leaves?

If you find that your palm tree has drying leaves, the first thing to do is to determine the cause of this phenomenon. To do this, inspect the plant, pay attention to its growing conditions, and draw conclusions.

If the cause is insufficient light, move the palm to a brighter place but not in direct sunlight.

If the reason is waterlogging or overdrying of the soil, adjust the watering regime. In the first case, watering should be reduced, in the second, it should be increased.

If the reason is low air humidity, spray the plant with warm water regularly. You can also put a container of water next to the palm tree or use a humidifier.

Here are some additional tips to help you save your indoor palm:

Use soil that is specifically designed for indoor palms.

Feed the plant with special fertilizer for palms regularly.

Repot the palm every two to three years.

