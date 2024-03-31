Lean cookies for coffee: tasty and quick

BLOG

I will share with you a recipe for lean cookies in the form of coffee beans. Banana in the recipe replaces eggs, coconut oil is perfect instead of cream, and cocoa lifts the mood! Coffee - add as desired. Shall we cook?

YOU WILL NEED

140 g of banana

100 g of coconut oil

80 g of sugar

250 g of flour

20 g of cocoa powder

2 grams of ground coffee (optional)

6 grams of baking powder

salt

HOW TO PREPARE IT?

Step 1

Use an immersion blender to puree the banana with sugar.

Step 2

Add hot coconut oil, beat again until smooth.

Step 3

Transfer the resulting mass to a bowl, add dry ingredients - flour, coffee, baking powder and cocoa powder sifted through a sieve. Knead the dough.

Step 4

Form cookies the size of a large walnut. Lay out the parchment. Make a strip in the center with a wet knife.

Step 5

Bake in an oven heated to 180 ° C for 15-18 minutes.