Lean cookies for coffee: tasty and quick

I will share with you a recipe for lean cookies in the form of coffee beans. Banana in the recipe replaces eggs, coconut oil is perfect instead of cream, and cocoa lifts the mood! Coffee - add as desired. Shall we cook?

YOU WILL NEED

  • 140 g of banana
  • 100 g of coconut oil
  • 80 g of sugar
  • 250 g of flour
  • 20 g of cocoa powder
  • 2 grams of ground coffee (optional)
  • 6 grams of baking powder
  • salt

HOW TO PREPARE IT?

Step 1

Use an immersion blender to puree the banana with sugar.

Step 2

Add hot coconut oil, beat again until smooth.

Step 3

Transfer the resulting mass to a bowl, add dry ingredients - flour, coffee, baking powder and cocoa powder sifted through a sieve. Knead the dough.

Step 4

Form cookies the size of a large walnut. Lay out the parchment. Make a strip in the center with a wet knife.

Step 5

Bake in an oven heated to 180 ° C for 15-18 minutes.

