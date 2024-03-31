BlogRecipes
Lean cookies for coffee: tasty and quick
I will share with you a recipe for lean cookies in the form of coffee beans. Banana in the recipe replaces eggs, coconut oil is perfect instead of cream, and cocoa lifts the mood! Coffee - add as desired. Shall we cook?
YOU WILL NEED
- 140 g of banana
- 100 g of coconut oil
- 80 g of sugar
- 250 g of flour
- 20 g of cocoa powder
- 2 grams of ground coffee (optional)
- 6 grams of baking powder
- salt
HOW TO PREPARE IT?
Step 1
Use an immersion blender to puree the banana with sugar.
Step 2
Add hot coconut oil, beat again until smooth.
Step 3
Transfer the resulting mass to a bowl, add dry ingredients - flour, coffee, baking powder and cocoa powder sifted through a sieve. Knead the dough.
Step 4
Form cookies the size of a large walnut. Lay out the parchment. Make a strip in the center with a wet knife.
Step 5
Bake in an oven heated to 180 ° C for 15-18 minutes.