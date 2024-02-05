Once you try it, you'll always cook it: How to make a nutritious warm pork salad

Do you want to cook something tasty, hearty and original at the same time? Then you will definitely like this warm pork salad. It is perfect for lunch or dinner, and can also be a great appetizer on a festive table.

The recipe was shared on the noviydoctor website. For a more original flavor, you can add some mushrooms or other vegetables to the salad, such as bell peppers or green peas. You can also make a salad dressing by mixing olive oil, vinegar, soy sauce, and seasonings to taste.

Ingredients

Pork - 150 g

Smoked sausage - 100 g

Boiled noodles - 50 g

Cherry tomatoes - 2-3 pcs.

Carrots - 1/2 pc.

Onions - 1 pc.

Parsley and dill - 2 tbsp

Sesame seeds - 1 tbsp.

Hard cheese - 100 g

Olive oil - 4 tbsp

Vinegar - 1 tsp.

Soy sauce - 3 tbsp.

Sugar, salt, ground black pepper - to taste

Preparation

Cut the pork into thin strips. Heat olive oil in a frying pan, add pork, soy sauce, sugar, salt and pepper. Stir and simmer under the lid until tender, turning occasionally. Grate the carrots on a Korean grater, chop the onion into feathers. Cut the sausage into thin strips. Heat the olive oil in a frying pan, add the onion and fry until soft. Add the carrots and sauté until tender. Add the sausage and boiled noodles, stir and heat through. Put the hot food mixture in a serving dish, then add the fried meat, grated cheese, sprinkle with chopped herbs and chopped tomatoes.

