Even children will like them: recipe for salty muffins with vegetable and cheese filling

Vegetable muffins are not just a treat, but also a great way to enrich your diet with healthy vegetables. This dish gives room for culinary imagination, because you can choose the filling to your liking.

Muffins gained popularity in the mid-20th century. Their versatility lies in the variety of recipes: from sweet desserts to hearty snacks. Muffins are eaten not only for breakfast, but also as a snack or dessert. Shuba writes about this.

Ingredients for vegetable muffins:

Zucchini - 1 pc.

Carrots - 1 pc.

Frozen green peas - 30 g

Corn - 30 g

Cheddar cheese - 125 g

Milk 2.5% - 125 ml

Greek yogurt - 60 g

Extra Virgin olive oil - 60 ml

Chicken eggs - 2 pcs.

Parsley - 3 sprigs

Whole wheat flour - 250 g

Baking powder - 2 tsp.

Salt - 0.5 tsp.

The process of preparation:

Chop the zucchini, carrots, parsley. Mix flour, baking powder, salt. Beat eggs with oil, yogurt, and milk. Add the vegetables, cheese, corn, and peas to the egg mixture. Combine the dry and wet ingredients and mix gently. Put the batter into the muffin tins. Bake at 180°C for 30-35 minutes.

