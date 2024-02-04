Children will love it: How to make shortbread bagels with boiled condensed milk

Who among us doesn't like delicious and simple desserts that can be made from readily available ingredients? Today I want to share with you a recipe for crumbly bagels with boiled condensed milk. Children especially like this dessert because it is sweet, flavorful and melts in their mouths.

Daily video

This dessert does not require much time and effort, and the result will pleasantly surprise you. Try to make these bagels and they will become your favorite treat, Patriots of Ukraine writes.

Ingredients:

200-230 g of flour

100 g of 20% sour cream

100 g of butter

1 egg yolk

0.5 tsp of baking powder

A pinch of salt

1 can of boiled condensed milk

Powdered sugar

Preparation:

In a bowl, mix soft butter, sour cream, egg yolk and salt. Gradually add the sifted flour and baking powder, kneading a soft dough. Divide the dough into 3 parts, shape into balls, and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Roll out each ball into a 2 mm thick layer and cut into 8 triangles. Put a little boiled condensed milk on the wide edge of each triangle. Roll up the bagels, starting from the wide edge. Dip one edge of the bagel in sugar and place it on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, thin end down. Bake in a preheated 180°C oven for 20-25 minutes. Sprinkle the finished bagels with powdered sugar.

Tip:

Instead of boiled condensed milk, you can use thick jam.

For a more flavorful dessert, add vanilla extract or lemon zest to the dough.

Brush the bagels with a beaten egg before baking.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!