Even kids will like it: recipe for chicken soup with rice

Chicken soup is a delicious and nutritious dish that is perfect for cold days. Juicy yams and jasmine rice in a flavorful chicken broth with ginger is a combination that you and your loved ones are sure to enjoy. The recipe was shared by Shuba.

Ingredients

2 liters of water

1 kg chicken thighs with shank

100 g jasmine rice

4 garlic cloves

30 g ginger

Salt to taste

2 pcs. yams

30 ml lemon juice

30 ml soy sauce

10 g fresh cilantro

Ground black pepper to taste

Preparation

Remove the skin from the chicken thighs, rinse and place in a large saucepan. Pour in the water and place on the fire. Bring to the boil, skim off the foam and simmer over a low heat for 30 minutes. Rinse the rice in several waters. Peel the garlic and ginger and cut into thin slices. Peel the yams and cut into circles. Add the rice, garlic, ginger and salt to the broth. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes, until the rice has swelled. Add the yams to the pot and cook over medium to low heat, stirring occasionally, until the soup thickens and the yams and rice are soft (15-20 minutes). Transfer the chicken thighs to a bowl, separate the meat from the bones and shred. Put the meat in a saucepan. Add lemon juice, soy sauce and salt to taste. Bring to a boil and turn off the heat. Pour the finished soup into plates, sprinkle with fresh cilantro and black pepper.

