Salt will help: how to remove excess moisture from the house

Salt is an important ingredient in cooking, but it can also be useful for your home. In particular, salt can help reduce humidity in the bedroom, which can prevent the formation of mold and mildew.

Salt is a hygroscopic substance, meaning it can absorb moisture from the air. This is due to its ionic properties, Santeplusmag writes.

To use salt as a dehumidifier, you need to fill a container, such as a bowl, with coarse salt and place it under the bed. The salt will absorb moisture from the air, which can help reduce the humidity level in the room.

Alternatively, you can also use a very fine mesh net and put coarse salt in it. Then tie it with a rubber band. This dehumidifier can be placed anywhere in the house.

It is recommended to replace the salt regularly so that it does not lose its effectiveness.

