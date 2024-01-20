It's hard to fall asleep in cold weather, especially if the apartment is cold. Experts recommend eating foods that warm the body and improve sleep before bed.

Daily video

One of these foods is cinnamon. It has thermogenic properties that increase body temperature. If you add cinnamon to milk, the drink will not only warm you up but also help you relax and fall asleep. This was reported by TSN.

Another product that helps keep you warm and sleepy is oats. Oat bran and fiber are slowly digested, which helps to release energy and increase body temperature. In addition, oats contain melatonin, which regulates sleep.

Nuts are also a good source of melatonin. They contain other sleep-promoting nutrients, such as magnesium, which helps you relax.

Also read: In just 10 minutes: how to defrost any meat without microwave, oven, or boiling water

Bananas contain vitamin B and magnesium, which help regulate body temperature. Magnesium also helps to relax muscles.

Ginger is another food that helps keep you warm and sleepy. It has vasodilating properties, which helps to increase body temperature and improve blood circulation.

Carrots contain alpha-carotene, which promotes the production of melatonin.

It is important to note that you should not eat fruits and vegetables that contain a lot of water before bed. They can cool the body and cause insomnia.

As a reminder, we have already written about what foods should not be heated in the microwave.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!