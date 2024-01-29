If you're looking for a quick and tasty salad recipe, you'll definitely like this one. Tuna, corn, and Chinese cabbage salad is prepared in minutes, and all family members will love its taste.

It can be eaten as an independent dish with bread or pita bread. The recipe was shared by Shuba.

Ingredients.

Tuna in oil - 80 g

Canned corn - 340 g

Chinese cabbage - 200 g

Mayonnaise - 3 tbsp

Salt to taste

Preparation.

Wash and finely chop the Chinese cabbage. Drain the excess liquid from the tuna and corn. Mix tuna, corn, cabbage, mayonnaise, and salt in a salad bowl.

