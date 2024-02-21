Cabbage pancakes are not only a hearty and budget-friendly dish, but also a great way to diversify your diet. They can be eaten as a standalone dish or complemented with different sauces.

Try making these pancakes according to the recipe of food blogger Kristin Azizian, and you will be pleasantly surprised. This is a versatile dish that can be a great breakfast, lunch or dinner. Make them according to this recipe and you will be pleasantly surprised.

Ingredients:

Cabbage - 500 g

Carrots - 1/2 pc

Eggs - 1 large or 2 small

Onions - 1/2 head (or 1/3 if large)

Flour - 5-7 tbsp

Kefir - 100-120 ml

Herbs (parsley, dill)

Salt, ground black pepper, paprika - to taste

For the sour cream sauce:

Sour cream - 3-4 tbsp. l

Garlic - 1-2 cloves

Grated fresh cucumber - 1 pc

Greens.

Method of preparation:

Peel the vegetables. Cut the cabbage into pieces, and chop the rest of the ingredients (carrots, onions, herbs). Put all the ingredients for the pancakes in a blender bowl and blend until a paste is formed. If your blender is not very powerful, add the ingredients in parts. Put the batter by tablespoonfuls into a frying pan with heated oil. Fry the pancakes on both sides until golden brown (about 3 minutes on each side) over low heat. Put the finished pancakes on a paper towel to absorb excess fat.

Sour cream sauce:

Mix sour cream with chopped garlic, grated cucumber and herbs. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Serve the pancakes hot with sour cream or sour cream sauce.

Tasty tips:

You can use milk or yogurt instead of kefir.

Add grated cheese to the batter to make the pancakes even more appetizing.

Serve pancakes with different sauces: sour cream, tomato, mushroom.

Fry the pancakes over low heat to prevent them from burning.

