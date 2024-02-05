eng
Useful and spicy: recipe for baked broccoli with garlic

Maria Tsikhotska

This recipe for roasted broccoli will surprise you with its elegant flavor, which is easy to prepare in a home oven. The secret lies in the flavorful dressing, giving the dish a "restaurant" gloss. This dish is not only very tasty, but also healthy. A perfect snack option. The recipe was shared by Shuba portal.

Ingredients:

For broccoli:

  • 2 kg of broccoli
  • 4 cloves of garlic
  • 5 tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • Salt and black pepper to taste

For the dressing:

  • 2 tsp. lemon zest
  • 2 tbsp. lemon juice
  • 10 g basil (approx. 12 leaves)
  • 1.5 tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 80 g parmesan
  • 3 tbsp. pine nuts

Preparation:

  1. Preheat the oven to 220°C.
  2. Prepare the dressing Mix the lemon juice, zest, olive oil and chopped basil in a bowl.
  3. Roast the nuts: Dry roast the pine nuts in a dry pan until golden.
  4. Chop the broccoli: Divide the broccoli into florets. Place on a parchment-lined baking tray in a single layer. Add chopped garlic, 5 tbsp olive oil, salt and pepper.
  5. Bake: Bake broccoli for 20-25 minutes, until florets are browned.
  6. Add dressing: Transfer broccoli and garlic to a bowl. Pour over the dressing, sprinkle with pine nuts and grated parmesan.
  7. Serve: Serve the roasted broccoli hot.

