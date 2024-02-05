Useful and spicy: recipe for baked broccoli with garlic
This recipe for roasted broccoli will surprise you with its elegant flavor, which is easy to prepare in a home oven. The secret lies in the flavorful dressing, giving the dish a "restaurant" gloss. This dish is not only very tasty, but also healthy. A perfect snack option. The recipe was shared by Shuba portal.
Ingredients:
For broccoli:
- 2 kg of broccoli
- 4 cloves of garlic
- 5 tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Salt and black pepper to taste
For the dressing:
- 2 tsp. lemon zest
- 2 tbsp. lemon juice
- 10 g basil (approx. 12 leaves)
- 1.5 tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 80 g parmesan
- 3 tbsp. pine nuts
Preparation:
- Preheat the oven to 220°C.
- Prepare the dressing Mix the lemon juice, zest, olive oil and chopped basil in a bowl.
- Roast the nuts: Dry roast the pine nuts in a dry pan until golden.
- Chop the broccoli: Divide the broccoli into florets. Place on a parchment-lined baking tray in a single layer. Add chopped garlic, 5 tbsp olive oil, salt and pepper.
- Bake: Bake broccoli for 20-25 minutes, until florets are browned.
- Add dressing: Transfer broccoli and garlic to a bowl. Pour over the dressing, sprinkle with pine nuts and grated parmesan.
- Serve: Serve the roasted broccoli hot.
