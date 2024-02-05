Useful and spicy: recipe for baked broccoli with garlic

This recipe for roasted broccoli will surprise you with its elegant flavor, which is easy to prepare in a home oven. The secret lies in the flavorful dressing, giving the dish a "restaurant" gloss. This dish is not only very tasty, but also healthy. A perfect snack option. The recipe was shared by Shuba portal.

Ingredients:

For broccoli:

2 kg of broccoli

4 cloves of garlic

5 tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Salt and black pepper to taste

For the dressing:

2 tsp. lemon zest

2 tbsp. lemon juice

10 g basil (approx. 12 leaves)

1.5 tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

80 g parmesan

3 tbsp. pine nuts

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 220°C. Prepare the dressing Mix the lemon juice, zest, olive oil and chopped basil in a bowl. Roast the nuts: Dry roast the pine nuts in a dry pan until golden. Chop the broccoli: Divide the broccoli into florets. Place on a parchment-lined baking tray in a single layer. Add chopped garlic, 5 tbsp olive oil, salt and pepper. Bake: Bake broccoli for 20-25 minutes, until florets are browned. Add dressing: Transfer broccoli and garlic to a bowl. Pour over the dressing, sprinkle with pine nuts and grated parmesan. Serve: Serve the roasted broccoli hot.

