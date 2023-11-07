Useful goodie: why you should eat dark chocolate regularly

Black chocolate with a cocoa content of 70% or more is a valuable source of vitamins and micronutrients that can improve our health. Black chocolate helps to prevent heart disease, cancer, and also helps to improve the central nervous and digestive systems. Therefore, eating this dessert has many positive aspects. It is important to remember that this product has a high calorie content, so you should keep an eye on it, especially if you are dieting.

Black chocolate contains a significant amount of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, which helps protect against cancer. Antioxidants help prevent the formation of free radicals that can cause cancer. Oxidative stress caused by excess free radicals in the body can lead to cancer and heart disease. Antioxidants reduce the risk of cell damage and prevent tumor formation and DNA damage.

Dark chocolate contains flavonoid compounds such as catechins, anthocyanins and proanthocyanidins that give it powerful anti-inflammatory effects.

Due to its composition, dark chocolate is rich in minerals, particularly iron and magnesium. Magnesium regulates blood sugar levels and also controls BP. It is important for optimizing muscle function, central nervous system function and DNA synthesis. Therefore, consuming foods rich in magnesium such as dark chocolate, beans, and vegetables is important for our health.

The iron in dark chocolate promotes the synthesis of hemoglobin, a protein that carries oxygen in the body. Also, iron is important for cell growth and function and the synthesis of certain hormones.

Black chocolate promotes cardiovascular health, because thanks to its antioxidant content, it prevents atherosclerosis, regulates lipid levels and blood pressure. Studies have shown that eating dark chocolate reduces the formation of atherosclerotic plaques in blood vessels, which reduces the risk of coronary heart disease, heart attack and stroke.

In addition, dark chocolate contains live probiotics that support beneficial bacteria in the gut. This helps to settle the digestive system and improve your mood. Such chocolate contains fiber, copper, zinc, phosphorus, potassium and vitamin D, which boosts immunity and overall health. However, it should be remembered that dark chocolate is quite caloric, so it is important to use it with caution and in moderation.

