Leafy greens are extremely healthy foods. Among them, watercress stands out because it contains a wide range of nutrients and vitamins.

Daily video

Due to the content of vitamins A and C, calcium, iron, and other substances, watercress strengthens the immune system, supports bone health and disease prevention. This was reported by Radiotrack.

Antioxidants prevent cell damage and reduce the risk of cancer.

In addition to watercress, the list of the most useful leafy vegetables includes Chinese cabbage, chard, spinach, green salad, parsley, cabbage, arugula, broccoli, and others.

Regular consumption of leafy greens, especially watercress, significantly improves overall health and prevents diseases. Therefore, you should include these healthy foods into your diet as often as possible.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!