The New Year is coming and we all want to look our best. Many women want to have a beautiful and slim figure for the holidays. So if you want to lose weight, avoid eating these foods.

Daily video

TSN writes about this.

Apples are a healthy fruit, but they also contain a lot of sugar, which can increase insulin levels and lead to hunger.

Chewing gum is not a food product, but it can stimulate appetite. This is because chewing activates saliva production, which makes the body think it is eating.

Sauces and dressings often contain a lot of fat, sugar, and artificial additives that can increase appetite.

Alcohol raises blood sugar levels, which can lead to overeating. In addition, alcohol can cause dehydration, which can also contribute to increased appetite.

Cereals and muesli often contain a lot of sugar and refined grains that are quickly digested and can cause blood sugar to spike.

Juices are often high in sugar and low in fiber. Fiber helps you feel full, so juices may not be as satisfying as whole fruit.

Baked goods are high in carbohydrates, which can raise blood sugar levels.

Low-fat yogurts often contain a lot of sugar or flavoring. They can also make you feel hungry, just like other dairy products.

Carbonated drinks contain a lot of sugar and artificial additives that can increase appetite.

Seasonings and spices can enhance the flavor of food, which can lead to overeating.

Read also: Three delicious dinner options to help you lose weight

Lemon and citrus fruits contain many acids that can stimulate appetite.

Eating on a schedule can stimulate appetite as the body begins to anticipate meals.

Colored plates can stimulate appetite because bright colors attract attention.

To lose weight, it's important to eat a healthy diet, exercise regularly, and keep track of your habits.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!