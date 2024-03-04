Lymphatic drainage facial massage helps to get rid of swelling, improve skin tone, and provide a lifting effect. However, to achieve the desired result, you need to follow a certain technique.

Olha Pozdniakova, an expert in cosmetology, tells us about the peculiarities of a proper facial massage.

Benefits of lymphatic drainage facial massage:

Eliminates swelling

Improves lymph and blood circulation

Evens out skin tone and color

Tightens the skin, and has a lifting effect

Relaxes facial muscles

Stimulates skin rejuvenation

Enhances the effect of masks and serums

"You can do this massage in a course of 10-15 treatments every other day with breaks of six months to a year. Then repeat it several times a week," advises Olha Pozdniakova.

How to perform lymphatic drainage massage:

Store the roller in the refrigerator

Treat it with soap or antiseptic before use

Cleanse and tone the skin, and apply massage oil, mask, or cream

Massage in 3-5 strokes along the massage lines

All movements should be directed to the lymph nodes

Bypass the thyroid gland area

Start from the neckline and move upwards smoothly

"Drive" the lymph through the outer zones to the submandibular nodes

After the massage, cleanse and moisturize the skin again

By following this technique, you will be able to fully appreciate the benefits of lymphatic drainage massage for your skin!

