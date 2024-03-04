Tightens the skin and improves complexion: how to perform a facial massage to get a lifting effect
Lymphatic drainage facial massage helps to get rid of swelling, improve skin tone, and provide a lifting effect. However, to achieve the desired result, you need to follow a certain technique.
Olha Pozdniakova, an expert in cosmetology, tells us about the peculiarities of a proper facial massage.
Benefits of lymphatic drainage facial massage:
- Eliminates swelling
- Improves lymph and blood circulation
- Evens out skin tone and color
- Tightens the skin, and has a lifting effect
- Relaxes facial muscles
- Stimulates skin rejuvenation
- Enhances the effect of masks and serums
"You can do this massage in a course of 10-15 treatments every other day with breaks of six months to a year. Then repeat it several times a week," advises Olha Pozdniakova.
How to perform lymphatic drainage massage:
- Store the roller in the refrigerator
- Treat it with soap or antiseptic before use
- Cleanse and tone the skin, and apply massage oil, mask, or cream
- Massage in 3-5 strokes along the massage lines
- All movements should be directed to the lymph nodes
- Bypass the thyroid gland area
- Start from the neckline and move upwards smoothly
- "Drive" the lymph through the outer zones to the submandibular nodes
- After the massage, cleanse and moisturize the skin again
By following this technique, you will be able to fully appreciate the benefits of lymphatic drainage massage for your skin!
