When choosing a haircut, it's important to consider your hair structure and face shape. After all, the same haircut will look different on different faces.

One of the most popular haircuts is bob. It is suitable for all face types and ages. The bob also can visually rejuvenate.

The famous British hairdresser Lee Stafford believes that the bob is the perfect haircut for women. He claims that a properly selected bob can rejuvenate even better than cosmetic procedures.

In 2024, the following variations of the bob haircut will be in trend:

Bob with bangs

Bangs help emphasize facial features and visually make the face look younger. The length of the bangs can vary, depending on individual preferences.

Asymmetrical bob

Asymmetry makes the haircut look fresh and modern. It is suitable for women who want to look stylish and confident.

Graduated bob

A graduated bob adds volume and texture to the hair. It is suitable for women who want to look young and modern.

Whichever bob you choose, it will definitely add elegance and charm.

