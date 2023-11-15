Hydrangeas are beautiful flowers that can add a splash of color to your garden. However, they can also be sensitive to the cold, so it is important to properly prepare them for winter.

Gardener and expert Lorraine Ballato shared her tips on how to prepare hydrangeas for wintering on her blog. She says that in November, before the first frost, you need to properly prepare hydrangea beds so that they can successfully overwinter and start to produce leaves and bloom in the spring.

"If the soil freezes completely, both the branches and flowering buds of the hydrangea can dry out completely, as the roots do not have access to water, which means that the plant is unlikely to bloom next year or even die in cold weather," added Lorraine Ballato.

The expert says that hydrangeas can die in winter if the soil freezes completely. This can lead to the fact that the roots of the plant will not be able to get water, which means that the branches and flowering buds will also dry up.

To protect your hydrangeas, you can take the following steps:

If you can, transplant your hydrangea to a location where it will be less exposed to wind and cold. However, remember that plants need at least six weeks to regain their roots.

Plant other plants near hydrangeas to give them a protective cover. For example, you can plant an azalea, rhododendron, or conifer nearby. This will help prevent cold wind and snow from damaging the plants.

It is also worth removing fallen leaves from hydrangeas, which can contribute to the spread of fungal diseases.

Add mulch under the hydrangea bushes. Mulching, a gardening method of using material such as compost, stick, or bark to cover the top of the soil, will help retain moisture and prevent the plant from drying out during the warm periods that are likely to occur.

The most effective way to protect hydrangeas in winter is to use a shrub cover. A shrub cover can not only insulate the plant during cold weather but also reliably protect it from ice and snow.

It is important to wait until all the leaves have fallen off the hydrangea plant before covering them, as this means that the flower is completely dormant and hibernating.

The most popular shrub covers for hydrangeas are those made by hand. These can be frames made of wooden pallets that need to be covered with burlap. They will keep most of the ice or snow away from the plants.

Lorraine Ballato recommends starting to cover hydrangeas as soon as they go dormant, but you should buy a shelter for the bushes as early as possible.

Preparing hydrangeas for winter may take some time, but it's worth it to protect your favorite flowers. By following these simple steps, you can help your hydrangeas survive the winter and bloom again in the spring.

