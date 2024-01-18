Today I want to share with you a recipe for a simple and quick cookie that can be made in just 30 minutes. For it, we need only 1 egg and half a glass of kefir.

The cookies are tender and crispy, with a pleasant vanilla flavor. The recipe for quick cookies was shared on the website Gospodynka.

Ingredients:

Egg - 1 pc.

Sugar - 2 tbsp.

Salt - 0.5 tsp.

Oil - 4 tbsp. l

Kefir - 100 ml

Flour - 250-300 g

Baking powder - 1 tsp.

Preparation:

Break the egg in a bowl, add sugar, salt and beat with a whisk until smooth. Pour in vegetable oil and kefir, mix. Gradually add the flour and baking powder, mixing with a spatula until the dough is homogeneous. The dough should be slightly sticky. Sprinkle flour on the work surface and roll out the dough into a 1 cm thick layer. Put the dough on a baking sheet covered with parchment. Sprinkle sugar on top (optional). Cut the dough into squares. Bake in a 180-degree oven for 20 minutes.

