Almost everyone has made this mistake: Why the boiled egg yolk darkens

Eggs are a popular product that is often used in cooking. However, sometimes the yolk of eggs can darken after cooking. This phenomenon can be a cause for concern, as some people believe that such eggs are not suitable for consumption.

In fact, the darkening of the egg yolk is not a sign of danger, writes the publication "Na Pensii''. It occurs as a result of a chemical reaction that occurs between the iron contained in the yolk and the sulfur contained in the protein. This reaction is called ferrous sulfide.

The speed of this reaction depends on how long the eggs are cooked. The longer the eggs are cooked, the darker the yolk becomes.

To avoid darkening of the egg yolk, you should follow these rules:

Cook eggs in cold water. This will help distribute the heat evenly and prevent a sharp temperature drop.

Boil eggs for no more than 7-8 minutes. This time is enough for the eggs to be cooked, but the yolk to remain light.

After the eggs are cooked, immediately dip them in cold water. This will help stop the chemical reaction.

If you do boil the eggs and the yolk darkens, it doesn't mean you can't eat them. Such eggs are safe for health, but they may not have a pleasant appearance.

