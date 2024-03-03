Flaxseed is a tiny seed with great benefits and a real superfood! Inexpensive, accessible and incredibly healthy. It doesn't even need to be cooked!

Flaxseed is not a panacea, but it can be a great addition to your diet. Add flaxseed to your food and be healthy, vogue.ua writes.

What are the benefits of flaxseed?

Rich in nutrients like fiber, lignans, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, omega-3 fatty acids.

Lowers cholesterol and triglyceride levels.

. Improves digestion. It fights constipation and normalizes intestinal function.

Reduces the risk of cancer and other diseases.

Helps to lose weight.

Good for skin and hair. It improves skin condition and stimulates hair growth.

How to use flaxseed?

Add to smoothies, yogurts and oatmeal.

Use as a substitute for eggs in baking.

Replace part of the flour with flaxseed.

Use as a breading for meatballs and cutlets.

How much flaxseed should you eat?

1-2 tablespoons per day.

Ground or whole?

It is better to use ground seeds because whole seeds can be poorly digested.

How to store flaxseed?

In a closed container in the refrigerator.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medications, diagnoses, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

