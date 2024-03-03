eng
Superfood: nutritionists name the benefits of flaxseeds

Ihor Romanko

Can flaxseed be eaten daily

Flaxseed is a tiny seed with great benefits and a real superfood! Inexpensive, accessible and incredibly healthy. It doesn't even need to be cooked!

Flaxseed is not a panacea, but it can be a great addition to your diet. Add flaxseed to your food and be healthy, vogue.ua writes.

What are the benefits of flaxseed?

  • Rich in nutrients like fiber, lignans, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, omega-3 fatty acids.
  • Lowers cholesterol and triglyceride levels.
  • Improves digestion. It fights constipation and normalizes intestinal function.
  • Reduces the risk of cancer and other diseases.
  • Helps to lose weight. It gives a feeling of satiety and speeds up metabolism.
  • Good for skin and hair. It improves skin condition and stimulates hair growth.

How to use flaxseed?

  • Add to smoothies, yogurts and oatmeal.
  • Use as a substitute for eggs in baking.
  • Replace part of the flour with flaxseed.
  • Use as a breading for meatballs and cutlets.

How much flaxseed should you eat?

1-2 tablespoons per day.

Ground or whole?

It is better to use ground seeds because whole seeds can be poorly digested.

How to store flaxseed?

In a closed container in the refrigerator.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medications, diagnoses, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

