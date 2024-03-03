Superfood: nutritionists name the benefits of flaxseeds
Flaxseed is a tiny seed with great benefits and a real superfood! Inexpensive, accessible and incredibly healthy. It doesn't even need to be cooked!
Flaxseed is not a panacea, but it can be a great addition to your diet. Add flaxseed to your food and be healthy, vogue.ua writes.
What are the benefits of flaxseed?
- Rich in nutrients like fiber, lignans, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, omega-3 fatty acids.
- Lowers cholesterol and triglyceride levels.
- Improves digestion. It fights constipation and normalizes intestinal function.
- Reduces the risk of cancer and other diseases.
- Helps to lose weight. It gives a feeling of satiety and speeds up metabolism.
- Good for skin and hair. It improves skin condition and stimulates hair growth.
How to use flaxseed?
- Add to smoothies, yogurts and oatmeal.
- Use as a substitute for eggs in baking.
- Replace part of the flour with flaxseed.
- Use as a breading for meatballs and cutlets.
How much flaxseed should you eat?
1-2 tablespoons per day.
Ground or whole?
It is better to use ground seeds because whole seeds can be poorly digested.
How to store flaxseed?
In a closed container in the refrigerator.
