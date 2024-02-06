Why Japan is famous for longevity: a secret rule that works for one hundred percent

Japan is one of the world's leading countries in terms of life expectancy. Scientists have long been trying to unravel the secrets of Japanese health, and one of them may be related to their eating habits. Proper nutrition significantly extends their life. Radiotrack writes about it.

Daily video

The 80% rule:

The Japanese do not overeat at breakfast, lunch, and dinner. They follow the rule of "hara hachi bu", which means "eat until your stomach is 80% full". Staying a little hungry after a meal makes them feel full later.

Why is it useful?

Experts believe that the 80% principle helps to prolong life and improve health. Overeating can lead to obesity, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and other health problems. This is especially true for older people whose metabolism is slowing down.

Benefits of 80% nutrition:

Reduced risk of chronic diseases: Obesity, cardiovascular disease, diabetes.

Maintaining a healthy weight: Makes it easier to control weight.

Increased energy: Feeling light and energized.

Improved digestion: Reduces stress on the digestive system.

Improved cognitive function: Improves memory, concentration.

How to implement the 80% rule:

Eat slowly: This will help you feel full before overeating.

Focus on mindful eating: Savor your food without being distracted by your phone or TV.

Use smaller plates: This will help you control portions.

Listen to your body: Stop when you feel full.

Don't eat before bed: Give your body time to digest your food.

The 80% rule is not just a diet, but a lifestyle that can help you live longer, healthier, and happier.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!