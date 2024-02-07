eng
Why you should eat ginger more often: health benefits

Ihor Romanko

Can I eat ginger every day?

Ginger is not just a spice, but also a storehouse of health benefits. It can be easily found in supermarkets and stores at an affordable price.

It can be used to make not only a delicious but also a healthy drink. It will help you keep warm, improve digestion and strengthen your immune system, writes Vikna.

What is ginger good for?

  • Improves digestion: ginger helps the stomach digest food, reduces gas and a feeling of heaviness.
  • Promotes weight loss: ginger speeds up metabolism, helps to burn fat and control blood sugar.
  • Strengthens the immune system: ginger has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that help fight colds and flu.
  • Reduces pain: Ginger can help with headaches, muscle and joint pain.
  • Warms: Ginger improves blood circulation and warms the body during the cold season.

How to make flavored ginger tea?

Ingredients:

  • 2-3 cm of ginger root
  • 1 cinnamon stick
  • 1/3 of a lemon
  • 500 ml of water
  • 2 pcs. cloves
  • Honey to taste

Preparation:

  1. Peel the ginger and grate it on a fine grater.
  2. Squeeze the juice from the lemon and add to the ginger.
  3. Put the ground ginger, lemon juice, sliced lemon, cloves and cinnamon in a teapot.
  4. Pour boiling water and leave under the lid for 5 minutes.
  5. Pour into cups and add honey if desired.

