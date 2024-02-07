Why you should eat ginger more often: health benefits

Ginger is not just a spice, but also a storehouse of health benefits. It can be easily found in supermarkets and stores at an affordable price.

It can be used to make not only a delicious but also a healthy drink. It will help you keep warm, improve digestion and strengthen your immune system, writes Vikna.

What is ginger good for?

Improves digestion: ginger helps the stomach digest food, reduces gas and a feeling of heaviness.

Promotes weight loss: ginger speeds up metabolism, helps to burn fat and control blood sugar.

Strengthens the immune system: ginger has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that help fight colds and flu.

Reduces pain: Ginger can help with headaches, muscle and joint pain.

Warms: Ginger improves blood circulation and warms the body during the cold season.

How to make flavored ginger tea?

Ingredients:

2-3 cm of ginger root

1 cinnamon stick

1/3 of a lemon

500 ml of water

2 pcs. cloves

Honey to taste

Preparation:

Peel the ginger and grate it on a fine grater. Squeeze the juice from the lemon and add to the ginger. Put the ground ginger, lemon juice, sliced lemon, cloves and cinnamon in a teapot. Pour boiling water and leave under the lid for 5 minutes. Pour into cups and add honey if desired.

