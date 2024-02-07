Why you should eat ginger more often: health benefits
Ginger is not just a spice, but also a storehouse of health benefits. It can be easily found in supermarkets and stores at an affordable price.
It can be used to make not only a delicious but also a healthy drink. It will help you keep warm, improve digestion and strengthen your immune system, writes Vikna.
What is ginger good for?
- Improves digestion: ginger helps the stomach digest food, reduces gas and a feeling of heaviness.
- Promotes weight loss: ginger speeds up metabolism, helps to burn fat and control blood sugar.
- Strengthens the immune system: ginger has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that help fight colds and flu.
- Reduces pain: Ginger can help with headaches, muscle and joint pain.
- Warms: Ginger improves blood circulation and warms the body during the cold season.
How to make flavored ginger tea?
Ingredients:
- 2-3 cm of ginger root
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 1/3 of a lemon
- 500 ml of water
- 2 pcs. cloves
- Honey to taste
Preparation:
- Peel the ginger and grate it on a fine grater.
- Squeeze the juice from the lemon and add to the ginger.
- Put the ground ginger, lemon juice, sliced lemon, cloves and cinnamon in a teapot.
- Pour boiling water and leave under the lid for 5 minutes.
- Pour into cups and add honey if desired.
If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!