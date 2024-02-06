Why you should eat parsley root more often: experts name health benefits

Although parsley root is similar to carrots or parsnips, its flavor and health benefits make it unique. This vegetable should not be confused with green parsley as it is grown for its thick, tuberous root.

Try adding parsley root to your diet and experience its beneficial properties, Healthline writes. Parsley root is not recommended for pregnant women and people with kidney stones.

What are the benefits of parsley root?

Rich in nutrients. It contains vitamins C, B9, potassium, magnesium, zinc, phosphorus, and iron.

It contains vitamins C, B9, potassium, magnesium, zinc, phosphorus, and iron. Contains powerful antioxidants. It fights free radicals, which slows down aging and reduces the risk of chronic diseases.

Has anti-inflammatory effects. It can help with arthritis, gout and other inflammatory diseases.

It can help with arthritis, gout and other inflammatory diseases. Accelerates detoxification. It helps the liver remove toxins from the body.

It helps the liver remove toxins from the body. Improves immunity. All thanks to vitamin C and fiber.

All thanks to vitamin C and fiber. May have anti-cancer properties. Studies have shown that parsley root can help fight some types of cancer.

How to add parsley root to your diet?

Eat raw. Cut into sticks and eat with sauce or just plain.

Add it to salads. Chop parsley root and sprinkle it over the salad.

Chop parsley root and sprinkle it over the salad. Steam, fry, or sauté. Parsley root goes well with other root vegetables, and can be baked or added to mixed vegetables.

Parsley root goes well with other root vegetables, and can be baked or added to mixed vegetables. Make mashed potatoes. Boiled parsley root can be mashed and used as a base for meat roasts or vegetable baked goods.

Boiled parsley root can be mashed and used as a base for meat roasts or vegetable baked goods. Add to soups and stews. Chopped parsley root adds flavor and nutrients to your soups and stews.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medications, diagnoses, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

